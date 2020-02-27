SOMERS POINT — Mel Brooks introduced the world to the lighter side of Transylvania in “Young Frankenstein” when it was originally released in 1974. He returned in 2007 to make what he reportedly called his best film into a musical with the help of Thomas Meehan.
The story is about Dr. Fredrick Frankenstein, who inherits his grandfather's castle in Transylvania. He arrives at the castle and meets his assistant, Inga, off-beat lab assistant, Igor, and the housekeeper, Frau Blucher. Frankenstein decides to continue the work of his grandfather and to teach the “monster” to be human. The results of the lessons learned inside the lab and the town are hysterical.
Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts is preparing to put on "Young Frankenstein." The director, Brian McGuire, said the drama department looked at doing the show for the past several years and finally decided this was the perfect year and the school had the talent that would bring Brooks' characters to life.
Tristan Qaui, of Pleasantville, plays Dr. Fredrick Frankenstein. A senior with his sights set on majoring in musical theater in college, Qaui is a veteran of many shows at the school as well as recent gigs in “West Side Story” and “Shrek” at the Gateway Theater. Qaui said “Young Frankenstein” is his favorite thus far. “Dr. Frankenstein is a bundle of so many emotions.” His favorite number is the “Putting on the Ritz” song and dance with the monster.
Joseph Benz, of Ventnor, is the Monster and his favorite number is “Putting on the Ritz” as well. “It is so great to be able to make the audience laugh.” He said it was a challenge to learn how to tap dance in the giant shoes, but so worth it.
Franziska Showell, of Egg Harbor City, is the stern housekeeper Frau Blucher who is oddly followed by the sound of neighing horses throughout the show. Showell is a veteran of many productions at Chartertech, but said Frau Blucher was a challenge. “She is a very strong person but has a few undertones all at the same time. But this is the best show possible and a phenomenal last show here at CharterTech.”
Dana Hickman, of Northfield, a senior, is enjoying her final show at Chartertech. “This has been a great show to do, there is so much innuendo to the characters. I think adults are going to love this show. Dr. McGuire makes sure to play it pretty straight, and it will be up to the audience to enjoy it all and laugh.”
"Young Frankenstein" opens 8 p.m. Friday, Feb 28, with repeat performances Saturday, Feb. 29, Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7. Doors open 7:30 p.m. The show is rated PG-13, as some material may be inappropriate for young children. Tickets are $10 and available at cths.booktix.com and are available at the box office. Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts is at 413 New Road, behind Dunkin. For additional information see chartertech.org.
