SOMERS POINT — A flurry of holiday activities is planned for the city in December. A Christmas parade, tree lightings, a zany take on Charles Dickens’ "Christmas Carol," and seasonal jazz are just a few of the activities on the schedule.
On Friday, Dec. 6, the Somers Point Community Education and Recreation Office will kick things off with a parade down Shore Road ending at City Hall, one of the many temporary homes for Santa. Santa Claus will meeting all of the children inside City Hall. The parade will include a float competition, music and a variety of other entrants.
Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave. will hold a Holiday Open House noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 to 8.
The CER Office will host a free children’s tree-trimming afternoon from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Senior Citizens Center. Kids will learn about the way trees were decorated in early America, using traditional materials such as fruits, candlesticks and fabric. The decorations they create will be hung on the Somers Mansion tree before the evening festivities described below.
Beginning 5 p.m. Dec. 7, Somers Mansion will light a tree trimmed with ornaments created by the local students. Other activities will include refreshments, music from the Victorian Village Carolers and a four-act spoof of "A Christmas Carol" that will take place on four different porches in the Bayfront Historic District starting 6 p.m. at 37 Somers Ave.
The fun will continue 1:30 to 3 p.m. Dec. 8 with “Jazz on an Early December Afternoon,” featuring award-winning jazz pianist John Colliani at Gregory’s, 900 Shore Road.
The Gateway Playhouse will get in in the spirit by offering a production of “Home for the Holidays” on Dec. 6 through 8 and 13 through 15. For more information, see gatewaybythebay.org/tickets.
Adding to the festive mix will be Shore Medical Center’s gala tree lighting ceremony 4 p.m. Dec. 12. The lawn will be filled with a variety of trees, decorated by local community groups and volunteers.
The South Jersey Jazz Society will present the Ed Vezinho/Jim Ward Big Band, with special guest Cathy Rocco, paying tribute to Vince Guaraldi’s “Charlie Brown Christmas” 6:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Mays Landing Road. Ticket prices are $40 for members and $45 for nonmembers. Cost includes a holiday buffet. Buffet begins at 6:30 and the music starts at 7:30. See southjerseyjazz.org for more information.
Most of these activities are free, but some require an admission fee or registration. For more information contact the Somers Point CER Office, 609-2053-3101 or by going to spunique.weebly.com or by emailing spuniquenj@gmail.com.
