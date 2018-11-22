SOMERS POINT — From “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to “It’s a SpongeBob Christmas,” animated holiday specials serve as the inspiration for "Christmas Toons" at the Gateway Playhouse.
Presented by KCKB Productions and conceived by John McMahon, "Christmas Toons" will be performed on Friday, Dec. 7, Saturday, Dec. 8, Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.
For baby boomers and millennials alike, this nostalgic holiday revue will conjure fond memories of sitting around the television watching Christmas specials.
"Christmas Toons" will feature Broadway singers, local talent and students from Gateway to the Arts, the Gateway’s summer education program. McMahon serves as musical director for the performances, which will be filled with song, dance and laughter, as well as a few surprises.
“'Christmas Toons' is truly an original take on holiday classics,” said Kelly Briggs of KCKB Productions. “Beloved Claymation Christmas specials, along with more recent animated shows like SpongeBob, will come to life in a show that’s perfect for the whole family. We may even have a visit from Santa himself.”
All seats are $25, and seating is reserved. The Gateway Playhouse is at 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point. Tickets can be purchased at GatewayByThebay.org or by calling 609-653-0553.