SOMERS POINT — In coordination with its 80th anniversary, Circle Liquor Store held an Equilibrium mobile can release Friday, July 19.
Equilibrium Brewery is in Middletown, New York. Equilibrium co-founder Pete Oates and brand manager Will Rivera were excited by the early morning line that wrapped around the store. The freshness of the bayfront early morning air was filled with anticipation.
Some of the beer enthusiasts traveled miles from Pittsgrove, Bridgeton, Wall and Lincoln Park, while others came from Atlantic City, Brigantine, Ventnor and Egg Harbor Township. The greatest distance traveled was by out-of-state craft beer road warriors from Pennsylvania and Delaware. Some were buying for themselves while others seemed happy to be buying a gift for a friend or relative.
Jordan Crawford, “beer guru” of Circle Liquors, had a good feeling about the potential success of the event, since the Somers Point store was the only store in South Jersey that received the beer for the one-time mobile can release event.
The event was made possible with the help of Scott Akins of Thunderbolt Distributing. Both Akins and Crawford credit the lines, interest and sales to pre-event stories by South Jersey Beer Scene, The Currents and social media followers of Circle Liquor, Equilibrium and Thunderbolt. Circle offered six different cans for sale along with a collaboration stout with Three Chiefs Brewery. The Equilibrium Brewery mobile can release included cans of Photon, MMM...OSA, MC2, Energy Equals, Walk on the Sky and Deviation plus a limited amount of Players (the collaboration stout with Three Chiefs Brewing). The group estimated 100 cases were sold within the first hour of the release that started at 9 a.m.