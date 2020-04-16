For the past month the one thing we have all learned is that the new normal only resembles what most of us long took for granted as normal. Given the governors ban on groups larger than 10, regularly scheduled twice-monthly municipal meetings are a bit of a challenge. But throw a challenge at the local city clerks and they are up for it.
Somers Point canceled its March 26 meeting but used the Zoom app for its April 7 meeting. City Clerk Lucy Samuelsen said she looked to the state Department of Community Affairs information on local operational guidance for remote public meetings during the Covid 19 crisis. It requires that meetings must abide with all Open Public Meeting requirements and that there must be an opportunity for comments from the public at the virtual meeting, just like a regular City Council meeting.
Samuelsen made plans for the meeting with all of the council members joining in from their homes. By publishing a call-in number to the Zoom meeting 48 hours in advance, per NJDCA regulation, there were opportunities for residents to join in the virtual meeting, ask questions or just listen. City Administrator Wes Swain said the meeting went very well.
City Council President Sean McGuigan said, “I had a lot of trepidation with the thought of holding a public meeting via the internet but circumstances beyond our control presented the situation to us. All of my concerns were alleviated once our very capable City Clerk Lucy Samuelsen and her staff began tackling the job. She did her research into the legalities and the logistics of the meeting. She made sure everyone (on council) had the necessary hardware to participate and that the public would have an opportunity to participate,” McGuigan said. “The meeting went off without a hitch and a number of residents were able to join the meeting.”
The City Council president added that until we are on the other side of the COVID-19 situation, all meetings, including all land use boards, commissions, along with City Council will be held via Zoom. “This will allow us to follow Governor (Phil) Murphy’s edict regarding social distancing. In addition, we are staggering our staff’s schedules to limit the number of employees in one office at a time,” concluded McGuigan.
In Linwood, City Council is making plans for its third meeting via the Zoom platform. They are conducting their meetings with City Clerk Leigh Ann Napoli, Mayor Darren Matik, City Council President Ralph Paolone and Councilman Brian Heun in City Hall and council members June Byrne, Stacy DeDomenicis and Matt Levinson attending via Zoom along with city professionals. Napoli said the meetings have been running smoothly and City Council will continue with the format until further notice. Prior to each meeting call-in numbers will be made available so residents may join if they wish to hear what the governing body is proposing and working on.
Northfield planned to adopt the 2020 municipal budget Tuesday, April 14 (after the editorial deadline for this edition). City Clerk Mary Canesi said they are using two technologies to have their City Council meetings comply with the regulations limiting the number of people gathered as well as allow residents to join the meeting and be able comment as though it were a normal meeting inside council chambers.
Several members of Northfield City Council will assemble at City Hall along with the Canesi, the deputy city clerk and city professionals. Residents are able to call into the Zoom session. Council members not at City Hall will be joined with their colleagues via a conference call. Canesi said the conference call option assures that council members are not stuck in a Zoom queue that might slow their response. Canesi added that her office is working to make sure the city website is up to date and has information residents need to stay in touch with what is going on with the governing body and throughout the city.
Murphy has ordered that city halls throughout the state are closed to the public during the pandemic but municipal employees are busy inside making sure the wheels of government are moving. Somers Point City Administrator Wes Swain said, “You would think it would be slow in City Hall right now but it is just the opposite — we are very busy with all of the routine business of the city, and then issues related to COVID-19 need immediate attention as well.” Swain said new regulations coming out of Trenton related to COVID-19 as well as finding and purchasing personal protective equipment for city employees is time consuming. “We have to make sure our people are safe when they are out on the road and working around the city.”
Stay up to date on what is planned in your city at:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.