Clancy's to host April in Paris jazz concert

SOMERS POINT — The South Jersey Jazz Society, in conjunction with the Somers Point Unique Experiences Club, will present a free evening of Gypsy jazz music 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 12, as part of the city's annual April in Paris celebration.
The event will include performances by guitarist Richard Sheppard of Ameranouche, along with Michael Nikolidakis on guitar and David Turanski on upright bass. They will play pieces by the late jazz artist Django Reinhardt as well as selections from European and American standards.
The concert will take place at Clancy’s by the Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave. For information on April in Paris festivities, see AprilinParisNJ.weebly.com. For more information on the concert, call 609-927-6677 or see SouthJerseyJazz.org.