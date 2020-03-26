LINWOOD — Coastal Jersey Eye Center is pleased to welcome Michael G. Miller, OD, to help serve the eye-care needs of Atlantic and Cape May county residents.
Miller examines, diagnoses, treats and manages diseases, injuries and disorders of the visual system, the eye and associated structures. He also identifies related conditions affecting the eye and prescribes medications, vision therapy, eyeglasses and contact lenses.
“Dr. Miller brings a tremendous skill set and helps us continue to provide expert eye care services to our patients,” said Dr. Stephen H. Uretsky, founder of Coastal Jersey Eye Center. “He cares deeply about helping patients and is committed to preserving their vision.”
Miller is a graduate of West Chester University of Pennsylvania and earned his doctorate in optometry from New England College of Optometry in Boston, Massachusetts. He completed his residency in ocular disease/primary eye care at VA Boston Healthcare System, where he completed rotations at the Jamaica Plain VAMC, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Ophthalmic Consultant of Boston and Boston Foundation for Sight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.