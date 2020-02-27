SOMERS POINT — The Colony Club is preparing for its annual Fashion Show Luncheon & Scholarship Fund Raiser next month.

The Colony Club of Ocean City, a women's civic organization dedicated to providing services to the community, is celebrating its 70th year.

The Colony Club luncheon will be held 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road.

The show will feature fashions from Tah Dah, raffle baskets, fifty-fifty, door prizes, jewelry grab bags and more. The seated luncheon will offer a cash bar. Tickets are $40 and can be obtained by calling 609-247-1332.

Load comments