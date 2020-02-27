SOMERS POINT — The Colony Club is preparing for its annual Fashion Show Luncheon & Scholarship Fund Raiser next month.
The Colony Club of Ocean City, a women's civic organization dedicated to providing services to the community, is celebrating its 70th year.
The Colony Club luncheon will be held 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road.
The show will feature fashions from Tah Dah, raffle baskets, fifty-fifty, door prizes, jewelry grab bags and more. The seated luncheon will offer a cash bar. Tickets are $40 and can be obtained by calling 609-247-1332.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.