Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union will host a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 29. The event will be held at the credit union branch at 1434 New Road in Northfield. Rain date is Oct. 6. Have items shred-ready with no metal, rubber bands, folders, etc. Residents can bring two boxes of documents for free. Additional boxes will be accepted for a donation of $5 per box to benefit Caring For Kids. Call 609-646-3339, ext. 129, for more information.
Sherry Page
Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.
Sep 13
Sep 13
Sep 13