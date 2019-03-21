Community supports Northfield Mothers League

NORTHFIELD — The Northfield Mothers League members donned their red aprons and invited the entire community to have dinner with them Thursday, March 14.
They were cooking, dishing up big helpings of spaghetti and meatballs, serving desserts and salads, refilling drinks and clearing tables.
When they tallied up the dinners, 370 guests enjoyed a wonderful dinner at the Northfield Community School. All of the funds raised stay right in Northfield to help put on fun events like the Easter egg hunt at Birch Grove Park as well as help neighbors.