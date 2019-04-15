Completion of Somers Point marina expected this summer

SOMERS POINT — Construction of a new bayfront marina at the end of Higbee Avenue is underway with completion expected this summer.
“We are constantly working to improve our vibrant waterfront in Somers Point. Last year, we completed the renovations to the successful Gateway (Playhouse), and this year we will open the new Somers Point Marina,” said Greg Sykora, chairman of the Somers Point Economic Development Advisory Commission.
The marina will feature 20 transient boat slips as well as slips for tour boats and emergency vessels.
It also will feature electricity, water and pump-out facilities for transient boaters.
The city has secured grants to contribute to the cost of the marina. A $550,000 grant from the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation helped fund dredging, and a $1.45 million National Boating Infrastructure grant is being used to build the marina.
Wickberg Marina Contracting Inc. of Belford, Monmouth County, recently completed dredging, and Walters Marine Construction of the Ocean View section of Upper Township has begun construction on the marina itself.
The city is working on a plan to dredge the entire Bay Avenue waterfront to provide safe boating access and allow additional marinas to operate.