Connecting our communities by refocusing our Catamaran lens

As you picked up The Current of Linwood, Northfield & Somers Point over the past few weeks, you may have noticed a few changes. First you may have thought, what looks different? Then you may have noticed the Mainland Regional High School-inspired green behind the Current masthead. Next you might have noticed a new column or an increase in some coverage. At the same time, you may have read a number of quality pieces from writers you have come to depend on to cover our community news. You may have also noticed the many businesses that continue to support The Current of Linwood, Northfield & Somers Point through advertising that helps us deliver a weekly paper at no cost to you, our reader.

Change, especially when it comes to connecting our community, is good. Starting officially this week, a change is occurring at Catamaran Media beginning with The Current you hold in your hand. Catamaran is committing to connecting our communities by refocusing our lens on the people, places and spaces that make our community great.

Some of your favorite parts of the Current will return, along with new columns, guest columns and the specific community information you need to stay informed and stay connected on what is happening in Somers Point, Linwood and Northfield. We are starting with making sure the local stories celebrating the good works of our neighbors are being told, that our students, seniors and everyone in between enjoy weekly papers both in print and online that can help them connect to the community around them.

You will continue to notice a growth in specific event information, arts, leisure, hobbies, municipal news, business and local industry coverage. This additional coverage will be offered alongside the stories, pictures and existing departments. We want you to continue to benefit from our refocus on classifieds, volunteer opportunities, group and organization meeting announcements, along with even more new concepts yet to come.

As a team, we have been tasked to make this change successful. The success will be measured in multiple ways. The first measurement will be the response from you, our readers. We want to hear from you as you experience the changes we are implementing. The second will come from our continued growth in giving our local and regional business owners the opportunity to reach our audiences while helping us to continue to grow our Catamaran products through their advertising support. And lastly, the measurement of success may most importantly come from the entire community and our ability to connect with you in so many important ways.

I want to personally invite you to play an active role in Catamaran’s commitment to connecting our community. As we refocus our lens, we would like you to do the same. Please submit your events, pictures and information that can benefit our entire community so we can report on them and share with our readers. Thank you in advance for your continued support. Let’s work together to connect our community.

— Joe Molineaux, development director, Catamaran Media

