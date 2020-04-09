When times get tough many people turn to music. It is understandable because it is comforting and can be communal — or at least as communal as possible during this period of social distancing. If you are on social media you will see a number of trends occurring. Many are the lists that people create using either their list of friends or memories of favorite movies, etc. There is also another growing trend out there on sites like Facebook, Spotify, Apple Music and more. The creation of social distancing and isolation playlists are becoming more and more prevalent.
Some people are so creative when it comes to matching up a music title or song lyric to a situation or life moment. So why should the situation we find ourselves today not inspire people to not only turn to music but also create and share some lists of songs that they put together.
Some people go right to the obvious like The Police song “Don’t Stand to Close to Me” or R.E.M.’s “Stand” whose chorus includes the line “Stand in the place where you live.” Some take a more definite tone with the song “Stand Back” by Stevie Nicks.
Another big time music reminder is the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers song “Don’t Come Around Here No More.” If you are a Motown fan, maybe the Temptation’s song “I Can’t Get Next to You” is something you are listening too.
Other music fans turn to the time it is taking, like Tom Petty’s “The Waiting” or Jack Johnson’s “Sitting, Waiting, Wishing” or even The Rolling Stone’s “Time is on My Side”.
There is also the medical spin on the songs of choice. This includes songs about doctors and medical or even the virus itself. Peggy Lee’s “The Fever” is seeing more plays on the internet. Even though the song is talking about an insect, Dire Strait’s song “The Bug” is another tune that is on some playlists. Dire Straits gets a second mention with “So Far Away From You.”
There are hundreds of songs that speak to being lonely and also the feeling of isolation, for instance Heart’s song ‘Alone” comes to mind. Some music people go back a few years or decades and include Roy Orbison’s “Only the Lonely.” John Lennon sang about “Isolation” on the LP "Plastic Ono Band."
The Georgia Satellites had a solid hit that people are revisiting today called “Keep Your Hands to Yourself.” The band Genesis sings about “Invisible Touch.” It wouldn’t be right to not mention Bruce Springsteen’s “Human Touch.” With everyone staying home, the Crosby, Still and Nash classic “Our House” or another song of the same title by Madness may be appropriate listening.
Michael Stipe lead singer for the earlier mentioned band R.E.M. took to social media to encourage people to follow the social distancing guidelines early in the process and started by singing an a cappella version of the band’s song “It’s the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)."
There are thousands of songs that cover almost every genre of music that can and do make up the playlists of our current social distancing soundtrack. So whether you are creating your own mix, listening to someone else’s playlist or even writing some new (or parody) music about the current crisis, perhaps turning to music will help us get through this tough time. Feel free to share your song suggestions with me (jmolineaux@pressofac.com). If this goes on longer than expected, we will need more music to listen up to!
