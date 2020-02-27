In the world of behavioral finance, there is a psychological principle known as home bias. Home bias is the tendency to want to invest most of your assets into companies that are located in your home country. That means, on average, U.S. investors put most (~80%) of their investments into U.S. companies (seekingalpha.com). French investors invest in French companies, and German investors invest mainly in German companies, etc. Investors do this because they are most familiar with these companies, and therefore they feel more confident investing their money into things they understand. For U.S. investors, this has served them really well over the last 10 years, since the U.S. equity markets have performed better than non-U.S. markets. This has only made the case for home bias even stronger for investors in the U.S. While it has certainly worked out well for them, does that make it a good idea? I would argue the answer is no.
Let’s back up and look at the history of investing in the U.S. vs. internationally. Years ago, it was pretty black and white. There were U.S. companies and non-U.S. companies. Today, however, almost all countries are multinational. According to the S&P Dow Jones Indices (SPDJI) in 2017, 43.6% of S&P 500 companies’ sales came from outside the U.S. That number decreased in 2018 to 42.9% largely due to the tariffs that resulted from the trade war with China. But as you can see, it is still a very large percentage. Nearly half of all S&P 500 company sales come from outside the U.S. This really makes it difficult to invest “in the U.S.” when you can’t tell who is making the money here and who isn’t. (Source: prnewswire.com)
Often, when investors think of international investing, they often mistake companies that would be considered emerging markets for international (developed markets). They think of small companies in lesser known parts of the world that are more risky than the big stable U.S. companies that they have come to know. The reality is that most often international (developed markets) are European or Japanese companies that are just as old, stable and profitable as their U.S. counterparts. Many people would be surprised to know that 5 of the 10 largest pharmaceutical companies are not U.S.-based and 7 of the top 10 largest banks are also not in the U.S. (Sources: genengnews.com and doughroller.net)
While the U.S. markets have outperformed non-U.S. markets over the last decade, it is extremely important to note that according to Capital Group, 74% of the top 50 performing stocks over the last decade are non-U.S. stocks. Nearly ¾ of the best stocks were not from the U.S. when the U.S. has been the best performing market? Yes! This is why it is still important to invest outside the U.S. even though the U.S. has been the market leader for the last decade. Diversification is and always will be important to investing. While highly concentrated portfolios of only a few stocks may have performed well in recent history, a well-diversified portfolio of large, small, U.S., non-U.S. stocks may provide superior results over a longer time period and most importantly, it may do it with less risk.
International diversification is more important than ever in my opinion because over the last 20 years, we have seen the number of public U.S. companies shrink dramatically due to mergers, buyouts etc. This has resulted in a drop from 7,355 public U.S. companies in 1997 to less than 3,600 today. By comparison there are nearly 40,000 non-U.S. public companies. (quora.com) More companies means more diversification, which is likely a good thing for you and your portfolio.
The U.S. market outperformance can be attributed to many things other than U.S. companies simply being better than their international counterparts, such as monetary policy, a strong U.S. dollar, a higher concentration of technology companies among other things. Don’t leave out international investments as a part of your overall portfolio simply because of the returns of the last 10 years.
Next week we will discuss the effects that fewer U.S. companies has on traditional ways of valuing stocks and the implications for the future.
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.
Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Reich Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect those held by Kestra Investment Services, LLC or Kestra Advisory Services, LLC. This is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations for any individual. It is suggested that you consult your financial professional, attorney, or tax advisor with regard to your individual situation.
