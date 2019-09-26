LINWOOD — There is optimism brewing in Linwood as Scarborough Construction Co. has started work along New Road at the former Bloom site. The property, purchased by Scarborough in 2016, has been buttoned up since shortly after it was purchased and work done to stabilize the site.
The Bloom site was one of the parcels along New Road designated for redevelopment. It sits across the road from Seaview Avenue.
According to Linwood City Councilman Eric Ford, the site is approved for two buildings but immediate plans call for a phasing-in. Ford said the Scarborough crews have begun driving piling and work will begin soon on a one-story, 20,000-square-foot building. It will be strictly office space. The councilman said he was told by the developer they have a client ready to move in once the space it is complete. The plans call for a second phase in the future that will add a second story to the office space. The site is also approved for a second two-story office building to be included.
“What is great here is that not only are we going to acquire a new ratable in the city, the first phase of the project will also put in a sidewalk all along New Road, running the length of the property. That is something that benefits the entire city of Linwood. It will also help our other businesses in the city, like The Exchange,” said Ford.
The Scarborough project is moving quickly. Ford said owner Sean Scarborough is looking to have the project completed and have a certificate of occupancy ready for his tenant by May 2020.
