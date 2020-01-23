NORTHFIELD — It is that yummy time of year when Girl Scouts head to popular locations to set up tables and sell their iconic cookies.
It takes a lot more than a chilly day to deter the Girl Scouts from making a sale. Saturday morning, 7-year-old Sophia Wilson of Brownie Troop 11502 and her little sister, 5-year-old Olivia, a member of the Daisys, set up shop just outside Tilton Market in Northfield.
The dynamic Girl Scout duo rattled off all the names of the cookies to help their customers make the all- important decision of what cookies to buy. Thin mints, caramel delights, peanut butter patties and peanut butter sandwich cookies are all favorites. Or maybe try the shortbread, the caramel chocolate chip, lemonades or how about S’mores because if you taste it, Sophia Wilson said, you will want S’more.
The cost is up this year as Girl Scout cookies are $5 a box. According to girlscouts.org, when you buy a box of Girl Scout cookies, you are helping the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. By running their own cookie business, the scouts learn to interact with customers, to make correct change, count and manage their cash flow and to fund the experiences they want to have with their troop.
The sale runs through March 15. The funds raised help give young women ages 5-18 a chance to experience adventures like camping, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fairs, horseback riding, canoeing and so much more. See GirlScouts.org to learn more about the annual cookie sale or scouting or to join a local troop.
