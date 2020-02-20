NORTHFIELD — Jolie Academy has announced the Sonja Nixon 2020 Educational Scholarship.
The scholarship is in memory and honor of Sonja Nixon, a dedicated member of the professional beauty industry, as well as her local community, Somers Point. Sonja owned All About Hair Beauty Salon for 16 years in Pleasantville, and received many awards as a business owner and community activist. She became a member of the Jolie family when she enrolled to receive her training as a cosmetology instructor. Following her licensure she continued to teach at Jolie’s Northfield campus and shared her amazing passion with the future of the industry.
Jolie Academy has three locations in New Jersey, Cherry Hill, Turnersville, and Northfield.
To continue her legacy, the Sonja Nixon Educational Scholarship makes available up to $12,000 per year to assist individuals attending one of its New Jersey campuses who are experiencing difficulty funding their direct educational costs. In order to be eligible for an institutional scholarship, a candidate must meet the qualifying criteria, as well as meet the requirements for admission that apply to all students.
All scholarships awarded are for the Teacher Training Program. There will be a $1,000 scholarship awarded monthly during the upcoming 2020 calendar year. Applicants must be enrolled in the Teacher Training Program and meet all requirements as stated in the application.
For more information, contact the campus director at your nearest campus:
• Cherry Hill Campus — 1490 Haddonfield-Berlin Road, 856-324-5688
• Northfield Campus — 801 Tilton Road, 609-645-1221
• Turnersville Campus — 5200 Route 42, Ganttown Plaza, 856-481-2444
