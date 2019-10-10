NORTHFIELD — Debbie and Rich Levitt paused to point out several species of migratory birds to Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo as they passed overhead on a late summer afternoon at the Bay Avenue backyard habitat adjacent to their home. The marsh, bay, Downbeach and Atlantic City stretch out in the distance in the view from this beautiful backyard habitat where watching birds changes with the seasons.
Mazzeo arrived to present the Levitts with a commendation from the state Assembly for the gifts of their time and their talent to the city as volunteers, creating this habitat and welcoming the neighbors to enjoy it as well. The assemblyman said the couple has a long history of serving the residents of Northfield. Richard Levitt has been a member of the Northfield Zoning Board for more than 30 years and Debbie Levitt has been a member of the Northfield Board of Education for more than 30 years. The Levitts purchased the property for the backyard habitat after the home on the site was destroyed by fire and created an open space.
The peaceful scene is a world away from what happened on the spot three years ago. It was Aug. 27, 2016, when fire ripped through the home at 2200 Bay Ave. The fast-moving blazed gutted the house, collapsed the roof and claimed the life of 91-year-old Julia Eisenhardt. Firefighters from departments around the county battled the blaze in the scorching heat.
Rich Levitt said the home was eventually demolished, and he and his wife decided to purchase the property with the intent to create this natural habitat. They invite their neighbors, nature lovers and anyone who has a healthy respect for natural beauty to sit and quietly enjoy the sights and sounds of life along the water.
When asked why they would go to the expense of purchasing the lot and undertaking the effort to create the space, Rich Levitt, a periodontist with a practice in Northfield, said it was not that hard a decision.
“Several years ago, when we successfully fought the LED sign on the Margate Causeway, we had many people who supported us. This is a way of giving something back to our friends and neighbors who supported us,” he said.
Shortly after they completed the pathways, a neighbor brought over a bench for the Levitts that he had made just for the habitat, complete with a turtle carving.
“This is really perfect,” said Debbie Levitt, who added they have seen a number of turtles near the water.
Visitors are welcome to bird watch and just enjoy seeing the natural beauty that abounds in the area. The rules of the backyard habitat are simple: No smoking, no dog walking and stay on the grass turf paths.
