Scholarships of $12,000 are available for teachers to enroll in an Orton Gillingham Training Program for instructing struggling readers, including students with dyslexia. The nationally accredited program consists of four graduate courses (12 graduate credits) and is offered by Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Center for Dyslexia Studies.
The program is offered in Northfield. Each semester, teachers in the program attend lecture sessions and then participate in a supervised practicum experience. During each practicum session, teachers instruct children with reading difficulties using the Orton Gillingham approach.
The Orton Gillingham approach, also referred to as a multisensory reading or structured language approach, includes the following features: direct explicit instruction, systematic, multisensory and rule-based strategies, extensive review and success-oriented sessions.
The program begins in September. Interested teachers can contact Grace Hottinger at graceh@fdu.edu for more information.