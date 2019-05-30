Credit union helps gather clothes for hospital infant unit

Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union members and staff continue to live and breathe their philosophy of People Helping People by collecting baby clothing to help children and families in need at the Special Care Nursery of Shore Medical Center in Somers Point.
Staff and their families, along with credit union members, dropped off handmade blankets and hats, sleep sacks, socks, mittens and a wide variety of clothing. Jersey Shore CEO Jim Burns said, “The personal touch from our members with the homemade blankets and hats was extraordinary and extremely heartfelt. I sincerely thank the credit union staff and members for their generosity.”
The Shore Medical staff was overwhelmed by the kindness. Shore Medical Center, which just received its 10th A rating for Leapfrog Hospital safety, delivers more than 1,000 children a year in its ever-expanding facility. Its OBGYN laborists and neonatologists are available around the clock, and they strive to provide great care and experience with their mission value statement, “We care for and respect all patients, their families and each other.”
Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is a community credit union, able to provide full financial services to those that live, work, worship, volunteer, or attend school in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. Formed by employees of the William J. Hughes Technical Center in 1963, the credit union now serves over 12,000 members with over $150 million in assets. Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is located in Northfield, Galloway, Hamilton Mall, Rio Grande and the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center (on-site employees only).