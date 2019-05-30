You are the owner of this article.
Credit union helps gather clothes for hospital infant unit

Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union members and staff continue to live and breathe their philosophy of People Helping People by collecting baby clothing to help children and families in need at the Special Care Nursery of Shore Medical Center in Somers Point.

Staff and their families, along with credit union members, dropped off handmade blankets and hats, sleep sacks, socks, mittens and a wide variety of clothing. Jersey Shore CEO Jim Burns said, “The personal touch from our members with the homemade blankets and hats was extraordinary and extremely heartfelt. I sincerely thank the credit union staff and members for their generosity.”

The Shore Medical staff was overwhelmed by the kindness. Shore Medical Center, which just received its 10th A rating for Leapfrog Hospital safety, delivers more than 1,000 children a year in its ever-expanding facility. Its OBGYN laborists and neonatologists are available around the clock, and they strive to provide great care and experience with their mission value statement, “We care for and respect all patients, their families and each other.”

Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is a community credit union, able to provide full financial services to those that live, work, worship, volunteer, or attend school in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. Formed by employees of the William J. Hughes Technical Center in 1963, the credit union now serves over 12,000 members with over $150 million in assets. Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is located in Northfield, Galloway, Hamilton Mall, Rio Grande and the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center (on-site employees only).

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.