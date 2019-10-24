Artist Mike Bell, whose unique style of art has been catching fire over the past several years, has a fascination with monsters. While Bell credits a childhood focus of watching Creature Feature on Saturday mornings, it is clear his ability to re-imagine the monsters in nontraditional ways has struck a chord with pop art enthusiasts and serious collectors.
“The monsters made a deep lifelong impression on me, and I am still passionate about those images today,” Bell says.
“The object of my paintings is to create a new reality in which iconic twentieth-century pop culture meets the modern day. This juxtaposition creates a narrative that can be humorous, dark or beautiful," he says of re-imagining the monsters.
Mike Bell has created a unique gallery of art. He works primarily in drawing black and white along with color pencil portraits of iconic celebrities beyond traditional canvas. He also creates art on matchbooks, using the actual matches as part of the creation. Believe it or not, approximately forty of Bell's matchbook art pieces toured the Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museums.
Bell’s response to the matchbook art success is simple. “Everyone likes to play with matches,” he jokes.
A proud Jersey Shore native, Bell’s studio actually resembles that of a mad scientist’s lab, complete with motivational posters of monsters and other iconic figures and images adorning the walls and workspace. His personal collection of items surrounds the man and the master and inspires the “monster-pieces” he creates and shares with the world.
Bell seems generally surprised at the growing number of people who purchase and support his art, specifically those who show interest in his monster art. From Frankenstein as a martini-drinking guitar-wielding rock star to the Bride of Frankenstein re-imagined as a pin-up girl or Playboy Bunny, Bell’s creative style and the color pallet he works in makes the concepts that are the basis for his art that much more believable.
Bell works to make his art accessible and also at times functional. While his commissioned work to create unique individual pieces for everyone from friends to corporate clients to full-fledged rock stars and celebrities grows, he also is a fixture at local and regional art shows and events supporting the arts and the community. Originals, prints and more along with bottle openers showcasing his art are part of Bell’s willingness to have some fun while introducing his work and engaging with existing and new fans.
It seems the ideas and willingness of Bell to take on a wide variety of celebrity subject matter and totally blow away the concept of space-time continuum has endless potential and possibilities. One has to wonder how Bell comes up with the ideas that make his work so identifiable and memorable.
“I strive to create art that depicts an imaginative version of reality that is both visually strong and surreal,” Bell says.
For more on the world of Mike Bell art, see BellDogStudio.com or follow him on multiple social media platforms.
Just in time for Halloween, Bell’s body of “Creepy Cool Art” inspired by his fascination with classic movie monsters will be on display at Tuckahoe Brewing Company for a two-week run beginning Oct. 25.
The art show will kick off as part of Tuckahoe Brewery’s Hoppy Halloween Costume Party and Art Show from 6 to 10 p.m. and run through Nov. 9. For more information about the event and art show, see TuckahoeBrewing.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.