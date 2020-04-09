Dear Linwood schools’ families and Current Ed readers,
We all know what is happening. We all know the challenges. And we are all learning a little more each day about who we are as individuals, as families and as a community. It goes without saying how much everything has changed for now, but recognizing that we are all in this together should be a strong foundation for each of us. Although no one’s experience may be exactly the same, and as we move further along in this national and international health emergency, our will and resolve has shown and will continue to show in the actions we take each day to support each other. For now, those actions revolve around ideas of social distancing, staying home for our health and the health of others, and sending our positive thoughts and messages to all of those affected by this but also to those who are directly caring for people who have been affected. So for this month, let’s focus our Current Ed on the current support we are seeing from our school community.
How are we seeing the support between our schools and families? Each morning, our building Principals Lori Care and Jennifer Luff have committed to making morning announcements for our children and school families. These video messages are fresh with the Pledge of Allegiance, morning guidelines for students, parent information and guest appearances with music from students, staff jokes of the day, photo galleries of our experiences and more. These announcements have been a highlight for our Linwood schools’ family and enhance our connections each and every day.
The connections do not stop there! We have seen our students, parents and families accept the challenge of virtual learning within their homes throughout the closure. It certainly was not an easy task to make these adjustments for families while also shifting for many to working from home, but our families have shared images, videos and messages with us so we can remain connected with our students. At the same time, our schools have seen our staff switch from classroom instruction to remote and virtual instruction almost overnight. It was a change in process and delivery, but the same commitment, dedication and connection to our students remained our focus. Our staff created new student learning environments that have evolved and grown to support remote instruction and the virtual learning needs of students — instructional packets, to virtual lessons, to class meetings and more. All of this was done while undertaking the challenge of this change in their own homes as well. Thank you to everyone. It truly was a team effort by our entire school community!
One of the best gifts I ever received was a book from my wife. In that book, "The Happiness Advantage" by Shawn Achor, he writes about the principles in our lives that can help to focus the brain on positivity as a way to success. Don’t get me wrong. There are many times that it’s a downright challenge to stay positive, and during times like these, it can seem overwhelming. But at one point, he discusses the following, “that when we encounter an unexpected challenge or threat, the only way to save ourselves is to hold on tight to the people around us and not let go.” THAT is powerful. As a school community, we may not be together right now physically, but there is something powerful about keeping the connections we have made and using them as a source of positivity in our lives. Every morning announcement. Every photo that you share with us. Every message of support. Every letter, or video, or song, or outreach that we can make is special. We will continue to reach out to you, and we ask that you continue to reach out to us. It is sad to not get to see all of you, and some days it brings tears and a lump in the throat. I admit that it is not easy. But together with our support to each other, we will do this by holding on tight to the people around us. We will Make It Work!
Keep those Fins and Wings Moving!
More now than ever, stay connected with us. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @linwoodschools #FinsUpWingsUp
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.