While the way young people receive their information has been changing over the past number of years, newspapers can provide benefits to all who read them, especially young people in our community. We are surrounded by technical marvels, but one less flashy learning tool remains as valuable as ever.
Newspapers might not be as glamorous as phones, tablets or other gadgets, but they are still an invaluable resource of community information provided in one place. The following are seven ways in which newspapers can benefit young people.
1. Newspapers build vocabulary. Numerous studies have that reading can improve youngsters' vocabulary. Newspapers are filled with fresh stories from diverse writers that can introduce young people to new words, helping them to strengthen their vocabularies and make them more effective communicators.
2. Newspapers improve reading skills. Like the old adage says, "Practice makes perfect." With longer average story lengths than most of the electronic content provided on social media, reading newspapers each day can help young people develop their reading and comprehension skills.
3. Newspapers promote critical thinking. Newspaper reporters are trained to objectively report the news, sharing facts without allowing their own opinions to influence their stories. Parents and others can choose to share stories from the newspaper to serve as catalysts for family discussions that focus not just on the facts listed in the story, but what might be behind them. Such discussions can help youngsters develop their critical thinking skills.
4. Newspapers bring ideas and local current events to life. Many children are aware of major world events, even if they don't know or understand the details. Newspaper articles about local events can be used as avenues to discussions about what's going on in our world closer to home.
5. Newspapers build connections and awareness. While customized newsfeeds funneled through social media outlets can make it easy for news of interest to reach the reader, it can also make it hard for young people to recognize and understand the connections between that information and the connection to their local and regional communities. Newspapers strive to include local, national and international stories that can illustrate to young people that there's a world beyond their own and beyond their own communities and interests.
6. Newspapers can promote social consciousness. Without newspapers, young people may never be exposed to the social issues facing their own communities or those issues that are affecting people across the country and the world. Newspapers provide unbiased exposure to such issues, potentially leading youngsters to further explore topics that are shaping their world and even encouraging them to form their own opinions.
7. Newspapers can make learning about the people, places and things fun. According to a 2017 report from Common Sense Media, kids younger than 8 spend an average of two hours and 19 minutes per day looking at screens. Newspapers provide a welcome break from tablets, smartphones and computers, and young people may find it relaxing and even enjoyable flipping pages and getting a little ink on their hands.