SOMERS POINT — A cast of 30 Somers Point students in grades 1 through 8 have spent much of their summer afternoons preparing to bring one of Disney’s recent blockbusters to the stage with “Frozen Jr.”
Directed by Phillip Pallitto with assistant director Carlye Waniak and choreographed by Karen Cleighton, the show opens Thursday, Aug. 15 with performances at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and again Friday, Aug. 16, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Pallitto said this is the 15th summer students from Somers Point have worked hard to put on a musical for the community to enjoy. There is a cast of 30 students plus District Superintendent Michelle Carney Ray-Yoder who portrays the Bishop.
"Frozen Jr." is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features some of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. It is a story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Princesses Anna and Elsa who are often at odds but when faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.
With a cast of familiar and lovable characters, the show is loaded with magic and plenty of humor and a cast that has put in long hours to bring the show to the stage.
The summer musical production is made possible in part through a grant from the Somers Point Foundation for Education.
The role of Elsa is double cast with Charlee Miller and Hailey Ellis sharing the part. Anna is likewise double cast with Bella Person and Gillian Lovett lending their talent to the part. Olaf is played by Cynthia Weldon and Jaxon Carmichael is Hans. Geoffrey Lovett handles the role of Kristoff and Sven is played by Nina Schwachter.
Abbie Sullivan is Pabbie and Solene Tourssaint is Bulda. The role of Oaken is shared by Sandy Peredes and Lili Person. Bryanna Harris and Jayla Reigel will share the role of Weselton. Sandy Peredes is Middle Anna and Lili Person is Middle Elsa. Young Anna is played by Eme Laut and Autumn Decker and Young Elsa is shared by Scarlett Brookbank and Olivia Angela. King Agnar is played by Yullian and Queen Iduna is Margarita Reyna.
The Ensemble includes Christian Coever, Corbin Garwood, Sophia Blaine, Tatiana Santiago, Sadie Nixon, Ava Lombardi, Michael Francesco and Emilia Francesco.
'Frozen Jr.'
What: 'Frozen Jr.' opens Thursday, Aug. 15
When: 1 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, and Friday, Aug. 16
Where: Mainland Regional High School, 1301 Oak Ave., Linwood
Tickets: $10 at the door.