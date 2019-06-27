I often cringe whenever I hear “I do all my own investing.” I certainly understand the reasons people do it themselves: fees, a bad previous experience or lack of perceived value. The reality, however, is there can be an awful lot of issues with trying to do it yourself, and today, I want to cover some of the concerns.
First, the big challenge is with “constrained investors.” These are retirees who have money but not enough to support the lifestyle they had when they were working. They are often lured by the idea of doing it themselves because they feel they can’t afford to pay someone else. They have little to no margin for error because they need every dollar to achieve their goals.
The problem constrained investors face is they often have no defined plan that addresses the following:
1. How do you spend down your assets?
2. Which assets do you spend first?
3. When do you claim Social Security?
4. What percentage of your assets can you spend?
5. What is the impact of long-term care costs on the portfolio?
A good financial plan can help address these issues.
As I see it, there are three major issues that retirees face.
1. Sequence of return risk (the order of your returns)
2. Longevity
3. Inflation
All three must be addressed in a well-defined plan to help a retiree be successful and bridge the retirement gap. The retirement gap is the difference between what you have saved and what you need to live on for the rest of your life. According to Social Security, a 65 year old male can expect to live until almost 85 and a female to age 87. Twenty to twenty-five years is a long time to manage an income plan.
There are also other considerations. According to the DALBAR study, investor behavior issues have resulted in over a 50% reduction in average returns vs. the S&P 500 over the last decade. This tends to be a big issue for constrained investors who often run in and out of the market based on fear or need. Some do-it-yourselfers often don’t realize all of the investment options that exist that may be of value to them. They also often overreact to current market events such as Trump policies, North Korea, etc. They also tend to have unrealistic expectations for performance.
I would never consider drafting my own legal documents, preparing a complex tax return, or trying to self-diagnose a general medical condition. The costs of doing it wrong are simply too great. Now imagine trying to manage an income plan with zero experience. Investing before retirement is very different than spending down assets in retirement over the next 25-30 years where the consequences of a mistake can mean the difference between financial ruin or a successful retirement.
If the fee is your issue, then the adviser clearly hasn’t demonstrated value to you. If a past experience was bad, then interview multiple advisers and find a better fit. Whatever the reason that led you to decide to do it yourself, I would strongly consider getting a second opinion from a highly qualified adviser. If you’re on the right track, then they will tell you that, but if not, then they can help save your retirement!
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.
Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Reich Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect those held by Kestra Investment Services, LLC or Kestra Advisory Services, LLC. This is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations for any individual. It is suggested that you consult your financial professional, attorney, or tax advisor with regard to your individual situation.