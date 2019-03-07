Donofrio named Mesterhazy award recipient

SOMERS POINT — Joe Donofrio has been named the 2019 George Mesterhazy Jazz Master Award recipient by the South Jersey Jazz Society.
A special reception will be held in his honor 4 to 6 p.m. March 24 at Josie Kelly’s Public House, 908 Shore Road. Admission will be $15 and will include a buffet and live music featuring the Michael Pedicin Quartet.
Donofrio has been the artistic director for the South Jersey Jazz Society since 2014. Born in Youngstown, Ohio, Donofrio is a multiple Grammy Award-winning producer and has been involved with all aspects of the music industry since he was young.
Past recipients include Michael Pedicin, Johnny Andrews, George Mesterhazy, Tim Lekan, Joe Mancini, Joe Barret, and Don Underwood.
For more information, call 609-927-6677 or see SouthJerseyJazz.org.