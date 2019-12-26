The movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” has always been one of my favorite holiday movies. It may be the one movie I have seen more times than any other film during the holiday season. There are so many elements of the movie that have helped to make it memorable and endure since its original theatrical release in 1946. It has moved people for over seventy years and has been passed down from generation to generation and withstood the test of time.
Watching the movie two times so far this season, I recognized there are so many valuable lessons and solid takeaways throughout the film. While many of the inspirational moments come from the main character George Bailey, the supporting cast provides the opportunity for George to make an impact and a difference in each of their lives.
George Bailey always seemed to put the needs of others above his own. He was a family man that time and time again went the extra mile to help the people around him move forward, even when those actions moved him further from his goals. George Bailey had faith. When times were tough he tried to keep his sense of humor. Even though he claimed responsibility for losing an extremely large amount of money, he came to realize that money is not as important as the people in his life. These are all important lessons we, as members of our community, can and should learn. Embrace your inner George Bailey each and every day.
In the movie, George Bailey gets to see what would happen if he were never born. The results are everyone around him is affected negatively by George not being there for them. Think about all of the people you know, the good work they have done and continue to do in their communities. One has to wonder, would the giving, fundraising, support, community growth and development have been there or occurred without their involvement or existence?
George Bailey was only one man. However, his actions and the reactions of the people around him to his actions helped build a stronger caring community. Although he was not seeking the community’s help or assistance during his moment of need, the community he helped to create came to his aid and ultimately gave him more than the money he needed. They gave him the gift of knowing he had and was living a wonderful life.
We all have the ability to take actions to both assist and inspire others. Not just during the holiday season while the moments of “It’s a Wonderful Life” play fresh in our minds, but all year long.
Friends, you can’t fail when you embrace your inner George Bailey and help others move forward. “Remember, no man is a failure who has friends.”
Happy Holidays and I hope to see you doing your very best “George Bailey” throughout the year.
