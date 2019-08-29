The Somers Point School District is very excited for the opening of the upcoming 2019-20 school year. Our district theme for this school year is One District ~ One Community ~ One Family. Our website will be getting a face-lift along with a new parent portal using OnCourse Systems for Education. The following are building-level updates from our school principals with important information for our families.
JORDAN ROAD MIDDLE SCHOOL
● 2019-20 JRMS School Year Theme: United We ROAR
● Grade-level supply lists have been posted to the Jordan Road School Facebook page.
● Teachers may have class-specific supply requests when school begins again.
● Back to School Night is Thursday, Sept. 12
● Please note the following arrival and dismissal procedures as outlined in the welcome letter
Arrival Information
Students in grades four through six will enter the building on the Jordan Road side at Door 17. Students in grades seven and eight will enter the building on the 10th Street side at Door 9. Doors will be open for students to enter the building at 7:40 am. Students are welcomed and encouraged to take advantage of the new and improved breakfast program in the cafeteria at this time.
New this year! To ensure the safety and security of our building, students, and staff, all doors will be locked at 8 a.m. Any student arriving at school after 8 a.m. should report to the main office entrance on Jordan Road.
Dismissal Information — 2:20 p.m.
Students in grade four will be dismissed out of Door 5, on the corner of 10th Street and Connecticut Avenue. Students in grades five and six will be dismissed out of Door 2, on Jordan Road. Students in grades seven and eight will be dismissed out of Door 9, on 10th Street.
DAWES AVENUE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Dawes Avenue Elementary is starting a new Attendance Reward System to recognize students monthly for being on time and in school every day of the month. Prizes will include playground time, pretzels, pencils, popcorn, pizza and pears! Students will also receive a token for their school chains in grades first through third. Students who earn six out of 10 months will be invited to a special Principal Party in June.
Dawes Avenue Elementary will continue with our Dynamite Dolphin Program to reward students for their good behavior. There will be weekly drawings as well and the monthly bucket drawings. This year we will have a bucket for each grade level that will vary each month and include the following prizes: Principal of the Day, Special Area Teacher of the Day, mystery prizes and gift cards.
Students can also be "Caught Eating Healthy" and earn a chance to receive extra recess time for eating healthy during lunches.
NEW YORK AVENUE PRE-SCHOOL CENTER
Starting preschool marks the beginning of a new phase in your child's development and many parents ask themselves, "Is my child ready for preschool?" Even if your child has previously attended a toddler program, in the next few months, your preschooler will make new friends, learn new skills, and gain confidence and independence. This early start sets your child on the path for later school success, but it's not always easy. You and your toddler may be feeling a mix of emotions: excitement, apprehension and even sadness as babyhood disappears.
Preparing your child academically for preschool may be different than what you are expecting. By simply reading, playing and exploring together, you are helping your child get ready for preschool activities. There are plenty of fun family activities like going for nature walks, working on puzzles and board games, or visiting the library that will help get your toddler ready for preschool. You should offer your child a mix of active, playful experiences and quieter, more focused activities. Color, work with Play-Doh, or string beads together to build fine motor skills. Chances are, you're probably already doing many things to prepare your child for the preschool curriculum.
Emotionally preparing your child — and yourself — for preschool might take more intentional effort.
Below are a few ideas to smoothly make the transition.
● Visit the New York Avenue School.
● Read books about the first day of school such as "Maisy Goes to Preschool" or "Llama Llama Misses Mama".
● Act out the first day of school at home.
● Work on self-help skills like washing hands, using the toilet, putting on shoes and socks, and using utensils at the table.
● Express and acknowledge feelings about this change.
● Shift your schedule before school starts. Begin to make an earlier bedtime and wake time.
We look forward to meeting our new students and families!
We hope that our families and Staffulty enjoy the last few days of summer 2019! We look forward to seeing everyone on Sept. 5.
