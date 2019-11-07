Attention parents, guardians and 8th grade students living in Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point, you have the opportunity to attend Mainland Regional High School, a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence and one of New Jersey’s first Lighthouse Districts for its pursuit of excellence for ALL students. In addition, Mainland Regional was recently recognized by the Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey as well as the New Jersey Association of School Administrators for its “One Voice” Upstander initiative. Mainland Regional is a progressive and future-ready learning environment that cares about our students and their high school experience. We pride ourselves in our responsive, student-centered focus and strong sense of community. We believe the best preparation for post-secondary success is a broad-based educational experience that develops not only content knowledge, but also the skills and mindset essential for success in a rapidly evolving world.
Mainland Regional’s Program of Studies offers students the opportunity to focus on an area of interest or explore diverse content areas to inform and guide post-secondary aspirations and planning. To this end, Mainland Regional’s Structured Learning Experience (SLE) program provides students opportunities for paid and unpaid internships in career fields of their interest. Moreover, students can earn Industry-Valued Credentials in AutoCADD, Revit, Inventor, QuickBooks, Adobe, and Microsoft Office. These credentials qualify students for employment right out of high school and round out a student’s college application. In addition to the High School’s extensive Advanced Placement (AP) courses, Mainland Regional also offers dual enrollment courses in partnership with Stockton University for students to earn college credits before graduating.
The High School’s Program of Studies boasts more than 220 diverse courses divided into 8 college and career clusters that include: Business, Finance and Marketing; Architecture, Design and Engineering Technology; Information Technology and Computer Science; Law, Government, Public Safety and Global Studies; Media, AV Technology and Communication; Medicine and Health Science; Science and Mathematics; Visual and Performing Arts.
Even though Mainland Regional offers the most Advanced Placement (AP) courses in the area and has the highest AP participation and SAT scores in Atlantic County, we believe our greatest strength is responding to the needs of each of our students and preparing them for future success as exemplified by the District’s “Lighthouse” designation. We are consistently recognized on both state and national levels as a high performing school committed to academic excellence and preparing students for college and career.
Beyond the classroom, Mainland Regional has 25 athletic programs and more than 50 co-curricular clubs with a rich history of community involvement and volunteerism. In addition, Mainland Regional offers a wide-array of award-winning visual and performing arts courses and co-curricular activities. The High School’s technology infrastructure and course offerings support students’ understanding and utilization of emerging technologies, applications and programs. Each year, students graduating from Mainland Regional are awarded millions of dollars in scholarships and leave our campus prepared for all of their post-secondary options.
We understand that transitioning from middle to high school is an exciting and anxious time for parents, guardians, and students. It is that understanding that guides our efforts to support and encourage all students.
Don’t miss out on attending Mainland Regional High School and becoming part of the Mustang Nation. Please consider taking the opportunity to experience Mainland for a day by arranging a “shadow visit” where prospective students will be paired up with current students to experience a day in the life at Mainland Regional. To arrange a “shadow visit,” please email Nathan Lichtenwalner, Director of Guidance at nlichtenwalner@mainlandregional.net, or call the Guidance Department at 609-927-4139 at least two days in advance of the desired date to make arrangements.
As a district, we believe that the connection between student and school is the key to their success. We are One Family, One School, One Community. We are Mainland.
