From age 4 to 15, Danielle Brindisi believed she would play soccer forever. Like so many members of her generation, soccer was her life. Brindisi had her sights set on playing throughout high school with the ultimate goal of playing soccer at Notre Dame.
Her dreams were sidetracked by an injury that essentially ended her soccer career. Never one to sit idle, once healed, Brindisi turned her focus to music and theater. The same determination and commitment to her craft she showed on the soccer field was now focused on high school theater and singing. When her father read about an opportunity and invitation to work with an internationally renowned voice teacher in the newspaper, he encouraged Brindisi to respond and take her career to the next level.
The teacher was Badiene Magaziner, whose work with students and adults has garnered the reputation of being one of the foremost experts teaching a wide variety of music, including musical theater. This relationship led Brindisi to become a student of Speech Level Singing. SLS was founded by Seth Riggs and is described as a way to sing that is natural and easy, like speaking. The technique works to produce singing sounds like the singer’s voice, without stress or strain.
The work Brindisi did with Magaziner and Rigg’s SLS paid off with consistent work in the theater and touring. One of the most important lessons Brindisi learned from Magaziner was “Don’t take a bad role.” The advice and determination paid off and as her high school career was ending, she found herself bound for California to study at Berklee College of Music. After visiting the West Coast, Brindisi surprised everyone and decided to stay on the East Coast and attend New York University for music and theater.
Early in September 2001, Brindisi’s life would change, as would millions of others’ lives, when the events of 9/11 unfolded. The sights, sounds and firsthand experience of terror understandably sidetracked her plans of continuing to educate and perform.
While her life went on to include leaving NYU, getting married and having children, she found difficulty in returning to music and the theater to perform. For a six-year period, the music and desire to perform was absent from Brindisi’s world. Then in 2007, thanks to a suggestion that she sing at a wedding, her passion for performance was reignited. This single action started a seven-year journey with a return to working with Magaziner and a rebuilding of the theatrical life she had left behind.
Brindisi enrolled at Stockton University, and through a very positive experience earned her degree, a chance to write and perform a play “Fall to Me” based on her real life experience and ultimately the desire to teach others seeking musical theater and public performance experience. Brindisi worked in collaboration with Magaziner and the Magaziner Vocal Studio to become a licensee to teach Speech Level Singing. Brindisi established classes in 2017, offering instruction in a studio in Upper Township.
This month she will open her own location and business, BeYOU ARTS in Northfield, with an open house planned for 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at 331 Tilton Road, next to the movie theater.
Work was being planned recently for a new dance floor and stage as the rest of the practice and performance space came together.
BeYOU ARTS wants to offer education and inspiration to all ages and all interests. The current offerings include full class schedules as well as drop-in classes to include voice, theater and dance. Young children, middle schoolers and high school students will be offered age-appropriate classes and opportunities to learn. A class called Ace the Audition seems to already be catching the eyes of parents and performers alike. Brindisi was quick to point out that the ability to learn to “perform and present” can help young people develop lifelong skills that can serve them well no matter what career or occupation they chose.
The personal and professional goal for Brindisi and the studio is to assist students with “preparation and readiness” for both the roles and the experiences they will face as they grow as performers. She believes the balance of education and real world experience coupled with the proven methods she is licensed to teach will help her students meet their desired goals. In this latest chapter in Brindisi’s life, she is heeding the advice of Magaziner of “don’t take a bad role.” This role of educator in a field she is licensed in and has real world experience to share seems to be the perfect role for Brindisi.