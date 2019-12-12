"Faith" can be described as a complete trust or confidence in someone or something. If you have followed this column or know me personally, you may already know that music is something that plays a huge part in my life. I believe it is fair to say I have a strong belief in the power of music, based on spiritual apprehension rather than proof.
That belief in the power of music extends to music’s ability to move people, connect people and even provide at times the healing power we all require from time to time. This lifelong belief got me thinking about faith and music that is part of my regular listening. Faith-themed songs that to me are inspirational, thoughtful and maybe even push the idea of faith more than other songs.
Here’s to stronger musical faith with a few faith-themed, but not considered religious, songs that you may want to “Listen Up” to and add to your soundtrack and playlists:
• "Have A Little Faith in Me" by John Hiatt — The song appears on Hiatt’s 1987 album "Bring the Family." It has appeared on multiple movie soundtracks and been covered dozens of times. Hiatt wrote the song following his sobriety from drugs and alcohol. There are a few versions of the song available; my suggestion is the stripped-down simpler version.
• "Faith" by George Michael — Written and performed by George Michael, also from 1987, the song mark’s his first solo album after his success with the band Wham. It was a number one on Billboard Hot 100 chart for a month and ended up becoming the number one single of the year in the United States in 1988. With a Bo Diddley beat along with a classic rock 'n' roll rhythm that begins with a very faith-like organ solo, the song is still my favorite George Michael song.
• "Full Force Gale" by Van Morrison — Written by Northern Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison, it was included on the 1979 album "Into the Music." The song features a slide guitar solo by Ry Cooder. This may be the song on my list that speaks of a direction and turning back to one’s faith. Morrison describes the feelings and tells us he is "lifted up again" by the full-force gale. If you are not familiar with this LP, it is worth a full Listen Up. The songs on "Into the Music" have so many emotions to them.
• "God" by John Lennon — A song from John Lennon's first post-Beatles solo album, "John Lennon Plastic Ono Band," the album was released Dec. 11, 1970. While there are three sections to the song, to attempt to explain it and do it justice may require a separate column. The song does tackle some deep subject matter while also allowing Lennon to speak to things he does not believe in. There are a number of recognizable and often quoted lines within the song.
• "God Part II" by U2 — The song was part of the band’s 1988 "Rattle and Hum." It was the first CD I ever owned, a gift from my much-cooler-than-me sister Lucy. The song was written as an answer Lennon's "God." It contains a similar lyrical structure. Like Lennon’s song, it does list a number of things the songwriter does not believe in.
• "Dear God" by XTC — Written by Andy Partridge of the XTC the song was first released as a single. The song was embraced and played by College Radio DJ. Although many will listen and hear an anti-faith song, it serves as a reminder to me. Sometimes things occur that can make the most faithful question things, especially when things seem the most difficult. For those looking for an updated hip hop version of the song, Listen Up to "Dear God (Oh My God)" by Shootyz Groove of the 1999 "High Definition" album.
• "Keeping the Faith" by Billy Joel — The song by singer-songwriter Billy Joel was off his 1983 LP "An Innocent Man." While extremely pop in nature, the song does remind us of a simple phrase that we can carry with us. "Keeping the Faith" is a gentle reminder to believe in what you believe, whether that is the power of music or something else.
• "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen — Written by Canadian singer Leonard Cohen, the song was released in 1984 off his album "Various Positions." It was not until two covers, one by John Cale in 1991 and another by Jeff Buckley in 1994, that the song gained popularity. Most people will point to the inclusion of the Cale version in the movie "Shrek" (with Rufus Wainright’s version on the CD) in 2001 that tipped the song’s mass appeal. The song is hymn-like in nature and the lyrics do conjure up multiple thoughts and actions of faith.
• "Leap of Faith" by Bruce Springsteen — This song leaped out at me as part of Springsteen’s two simultaneous album releases of "Human Touch" and "Lucky Town." "Leap of Faith" was released as a single from "Lucky Town" in 1992. The song has been described as cheerful and optimistic. While I have seen the song performed live a number of times, including on the original Roll of the Dice Tour, it is the message behind the music and lyrics that motivates me to often take leaps of faith.
So there you have it, a few faith-filled songs for this week’s Listen Up!
