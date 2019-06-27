Summer is officially here. Time to enjoy all the great activities and natural resources in Atlantic County. But don’t let mosquitoes ruin your fun.
The Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control urges residents and visitors to “Fight the Bite” during National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, June 23-29.
Make your yard a mosquito-free zone by eliminating or draining standing water that can collect in tires, recycling containers, flower pots, outdoor pet dishes, children’s toys and more. Mosquitoes do not travel far from where they breed, so it is important to empty containers regularly. Clean clogged gutters. Check and repair screen doors.
Use an insect repellant whenever going outdoors. Repellents are an important tool to assist people in protecting themselves from mosquito-borne diseases. The Centers for Disease Control recommends the use of products containing active ingredients that have been registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use as repellents applied to skin and clothing and approved for efficacy and human safety when applied as directed. Be sure to follow product directions carefully and consult with your child’s doctor prior to using on children.
Try to avoid outdoor activities during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
Mosquitoes are more than just a nuisance. They can carry diseases such West Nile Virus. West Nile Virus is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transmitted to birds, animals and humans. Most infected humans will not develop symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control, but those who do may experience a fever, headache and body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.
Residents may report mosquito problems and locations of potential mosquito breeding sites in or around Atlantic County from a smartphone, tablet or computer, to the Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control: atlantic-county.org/mosquito-app.