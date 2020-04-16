Isolated. Alone. I have memorized every crack in my floor, every faded coffee stain on my desk and every imperfection of my own. I counted the amount of times I have snacked today and am on my fifth Netflix episode in a row. My routine is simple: wake up late, get school done, chill out. It’s a daunting routine I know, super difficult to complete. But the routine was broken one day when I decided to do something out of the ordinary.
During quarantine, I find it hard to appreciate how much we truly have in comparison to those around us. The news flashes every second of every day, the idea of school being canceled for the rest of the year is a prominent thought in my head. I long for my friends, for my teachers, for my classrooms. But there are those in the world, who have lost a loved one, a friend, a teacher to this disease. So, my situation in retrospect is not that bad. However, my own thoughts overpower reality and this for sure feels like the end of the world.
One day, I decided to explore a little bit and did something I usually wouldn’t. I recently moved and live on the bay now in my new house which is completely unknown to most of my family including myself. I’ve neglected investigating the surrounding area that we have access to. I’ve taken it for granted — staring at Atlantic City from a distance thinking that this was just a mediocre view. But that day, I wandered outside into the weeds and marsh. The humid smell of late March suffocated me, but I continued. I finally reached the clearing, and the silence in just being there in the vast weeds calmed me.
I ran back to my yard and snatched up the lonely canoe, who has made his home on the side of the garage (he too feeling a bit neglected and lonely). I brushed off the spider webs and the dust that had congregated there and drug it to the muck. Now, getting out to the water was a challenge, but I was not intimidated. I carefully placed each step, hoping a surprise object would not reach me if I were to stick my foot in the mud below. When I finally reached the water, however, I had entered a new world: a world I have always had access to but never known.
The air was refreshing and the birds danced overhead. I sat there in my canoe in solitude on the water. The only sounds were the ripples pushing me ahead. I sat there for a while taking it all in, realizing that there is beauty in the most unknown places. The paddles battled the current below, and I traveled along in my new sanctuary — the idea of isolation and being in quarantine only a distant memory.
During this time, we all say this will go down in history. “Coronavirus pandemic of 2020” we will say to our children one day. The numbers rising, spirits dropping, people crowding the stores buying the necessary supplies to survive. The media, the talk of the town and sometimes our own families may propel us to think of the worst: the idea that the world is in fact ending.
But the interesting fact is, the ones who survive this are not only the ones who are clean from the virus itself; they are the ones who find the brightness in the darkest of night. So, I encourage you, search hard enough for the beam of light and your sanctuary may be near. It may even be in your own backyard.
