On Wednesday, July 11, the Atlantic Country Library System Somers Point branch awarded Hudson Miller, 5, of Linwood, a certificate for completing the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge. Hudson has read 1,000 books and received his certificate and star prize.
The Atlantic County Library System strongly promotes 1000 Books Before Kindergarten for families with young children; all nine branches support the effort via storytimes and other early-literacy events. The free nationwide program encourages reading 1,000 books to your infant, toddler and/or preschooler before he or she starts kindergarten.
The concept is simple: Read a book (any book) to your child. The goal is to have read 1,000 books (yes, you can repeat books) before your little one starts kindergarten.
Ask any ACLS librarian for book suggestions to help you on your journey to 1000 Books Before Kindergarten.
1000 Books Before Kindergarten is self-paced and can take anywhere from a few months to a few years depending on when you begin the program. All children in the household who have yet to start kindergarten are eligible to participate.
For more information you may contact any branch of the Atlantic County Library System.
Find out more about the Atlantic County Library System at atlanticlibrary.org and The 1000 Books Foundation at 1000booksbeforekindergarten.org.