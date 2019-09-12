SOMERS POINT — Returning to the pageant scene on Saturday, Sept. 14, will be the celebrity judges of Beauty & The Leash, Miss America 1984 Suzette Charles and Miss New Jersey 1991 Amy Fissel-Osborn, who also was Miss New Jersey USA 1993.
Beauty & the Leash, a dog pageant that debuted in Atlantic City in 2013, will take place on the lawn in front of Shore Medical Center along Bay Avenue. It will be hosted by Eddie Davis, of Lite Rock 96.9 FM, who emceed the original event.
Beauty & The Leash will begin at 10 a.m. with the Show Us Your Paws parade along Bay Avenue led by "R Dog" of Republic Bank.
At the conclusion of the parade, there will be a ceremony to honor the pet therapy dogs, followed by the talent and beauty contest.
Dogs can be entered in the following categories: Owner Look-Alike; Talent; Beauty - small dog; Beauty - large dog. Winners will be awarded a medal and celebratory biscuit.
Representatives from Beacon Animal Rescue of Cape May and Atlantic Counties will also be at the event. Follow Somers Point-Community First on Facebook for more information.
Founding member of Somers Point-Community First Brian Cahill was astounded by all the attention and support this event is generating.
“The Beauty & the Leash Pageant is garnering more attention than we could have ever imagined. The buzz for this event on social media has been incredible, so we are expecting a great turnout. We are looking forward to seeing everyone — our two legged and our four legged friends — on Saturday.”
Somers Point-Community First is a volunteer group that serves as a voice of the Somers Point community and is involved in local projects to promote the betterment of the city. The group assists in offering organizations and businesses advice, expertise, community project partnerships and more, but does not provide financial support. It consists of people with expertise in community activism, economics, health care, education, entertainment, traditional and social media, insurance, management, marketing, entrepreneurship and more. Each member lives or works in Somers Point.
The organization recently planted a monarch butterfly garden, hosted a series of free self-defense classes for women, held a community Christmas tree lighting and decorating event, donated an Osprey nest stand, and has taken an active role with the Somers Point Senior Center, Somers Point Little League, the Somers Point Garden Club and more. In 2017, Somers Point-Community First also helped bring to the town a weekly farmer’s market and craft fair, and a patriotic flag salute ceremony. Anyone interested in having their organization considered for assistance may call Fran Kaplan at 609-653-3299.
