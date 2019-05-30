You are the owner of this article.
Free performance of The Wizard of Oz at Mainland

LINWOOD — Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Mainland Regional High School. On Thursday, May 30, the community is invited to see the musical theater and dance classes perform “The Wizard of Oz.” Two shows will take place at 6 and 7:30 p.m., and both are free.

The show, directed by Mainland veteran teachers Judy Cline and Clare Egar, is an end-of-the-school-year project of the students in the musical theater and dance classes. The play gives students enrolled in the class the opportunity to experience everything involved in bringing a story to life on the stage.

Students take part in creating the scenery, direction, choreography, music, lighting and, of course, putting everything together to tell the story of Dorothy Gale and her little dog, Toto. Dorothy, who is played by Alyssa Cappuccio and Bella Guzman, gets swept up in a tornado and just wants to get back to Kansas. She does so with some help from her friends the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and the Scarecrow as well as the all-knowing Wizard of Oz.

Based on the L. Frank Baum classic, “The Wizard of Oz,” it reminds us there really is no place like home. The show is free, there are no tickets and the community is encouraged to come and see what the musical theater and dance students are cable of putting together.

The cast of “The Wizard of Oz”:

Dorothy: Alyssa Cappuccio and Bella Guzman

Glinda: Anna Geubtner and Julia Lonkart

Scarecrow: Sam Richards and Cici Bushay

Wicked Witch: Sam Karol and Siera Troiano

Tinman: Zander Matik and Julian Lopez

Lion: Michael Leiderman and Sacha Rovins

Professor Marvel: Olivia Sommers

Miss Gulch: Summer North

Aunt Em: Gabreille Odio-Kennyson Coroner: Olivia Molineux

Barrister: Nyhanah Cochrane-Hutt

Trees, Crows, Monkeys: Sydney Daley

Wizard: Aidan Pells

Uncle Henry: Joey Cino

Toto: Amaya

Ensemble: Clare Eger’s dance class

Mainland Regional High School is at 1301 Oak Ave. in Linwood. See MainlandRegional.net.

