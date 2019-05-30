Free performance of The Wizard of Oz at Mainland

LINWOOD — Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Mainland Regional High School. On Thursday, May 30, the community is invited to see the musical theater and dance classes perform “The Wizard of Oz.” Two shows will take place at 6 and 7:30 p.m., and both are free.
The show, directed by Mainland veteran teachers Judy Cline and Clare Egar, is an end-of-the-school-year project of the students in the musical theater and dance classes. The play gives students enrolled in the class the opportunity to experience everything involved in bringing a story to life on the stage.
Students take part in creating the scenery, direction, choreography, music, lighting and, of course, putting everything together to tell the story of Dorothy Gale and her little dog, Toto. Dorothy, who is played by Alyssa Cappuccio and Bella Guzman, gets swept up in a tornado and just wants to get back to Kansas. She does so with some help from her friends the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and the Scarecrow as well as the all-knowing Wizard of Oz.
Based on the L. Frank Baum classic, “The Wizard of Oz,” it reminds us there really is no place like home. The show is free, there are no tickets and the community is encouraged to come and see what the musical theater and dance students are cable of putting together.
The cast of “The Wizard of Oz”:
Dorothy: Alyssa Cappuccio and Bella Guzman
Glinda: Anna Geubtner and Julia Lonkart
Scarecrow: Sam Richards and Cici Bushay
Wicked Witch: Sam Karol and Siera Troiano
Tinman: Zander Matik and Julian Lopez
Lion: Michael Leiderman and Sacha Rovins
Professor Marvel: Olivia Sommers
Miss Gulch: Summer North
Aunt Em: Gabreille Odio-Kennyson Coroner: Olivia Molineux
Barrister: Nyhanah Cochrane-Hutt
Trees, Crows, Monkeys: Sydney Daley
Wizard: Aidan Pells
Uncle Henry: Joey Cino
Toto: Amaya
Ensemble: Clare Eger’s dance class
Mainland Regional High School is at 1301 Oak Ave. in Linwood. See MainlandRegional.net.