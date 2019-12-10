NORTHFIELD — Ronnie Rodio, of Ronnie's Garden Center, has been providing holiday trees for over 50 years, 48 years of them in Northfield. We caught up with Ronnie among the flocked trees and holiday-inspired décor to ask the tree-master about choosing the perfect tree, among other things.
Question: What are some of the key things a holiday tree shopper needs to look for?
Ronnie: Look for freshness. Find a very green tree, one with visible sap.
Question: Do you recommend a certain type of tree?
Ronnie: Frasier fir or Douglas fir are good choices.
Question: It was reported there may be a shortage nationally of holiday trees this year? Is that a concern for shoppers?
Ronnie: Yes, there is a shortage this year. So that means supplies are limited and pricing of trees may be affected by the shortage.
Question: Where do your holiday trees and most of the trees being sold in our area come from?
Ronnie: Most of the trees and of course our trees come from Pennsylvania.
Question: How long does it take to turn the Garden Center into a winter wonderland?
Ronnie: Although we start thinking about the holidays and ordering early, the transition of our garden center takes about a month.
Question: There is something unique about your flocked trees. Who flocks them?
Ronnie: I do! I have been flocking trees for 51 years. The process takes time, and I should point out the materials we use are safe for pets.
Question: Do you have a favorite holiday song?
Ronnie: Yes, "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" (by Elmo & Patsy)
Question: Thank you Ronnie for sharing your expertise with our readers.
Ronnie: My pleasure and I want to wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season!
