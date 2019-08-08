SOMERS POINT — The winners of the Green Thumb Garden Club's garden contest are, by garden category: Commercial — VFW Post 2189 and the Submarine Veterans Memorial; Flowers — Cheryl and Ed Rush, Jon and Pat Bitzer and Gary Gray; Containers — Janice Strigh; Vegetable — Oscar Sanpedro, Junior/Schools — New York Avenue School with Rob and Desiree Hopkins; and Members only — Matt and Mary Rydzewski and Sally Pietrofitta, the club announced.
The winners and the public are invited attend the City Council meeting 7 p.m. Aug. 22 award ceremony at City Hall.
The Garden Club thanks all participants who shared their gardens as well as the Brigantine Garden Club, for judging assistance; and gold sponsor Shore Medical Center, for its generous support of this year's contest.