SOMERS POINT — The Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point will meet 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Somers Point Senior Center, Massachusetts Avenue and Ambler Road.
Gregg Aprill, owner of Leaming's Run, will present his program "Gardening Without Work!"
The club's bus trip to the Philadelphia Flower Show will be March 5. The $70 cost will include bus, driver tip and entry to the show. It will leave from the former K-mart parking lot. All are welcome; for more information call Betty at 609-226-4362 or Rosie at 609-214-6967.
