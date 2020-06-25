SOMERS POINT — Great Bay Gallery will open its 27th season with the tribute exhibit, "Gary Branin Retrospective: Realism to Abstract '70s-'90s"
The carefully selected oils were chosen from a large number of works that Branin painted throughout his artistic career. The centerpiece of the exhibit is the expansive work titled "Sunrise Over Ventnor Pier."
The exhibit will open July 1 and continue through July 25. Great Bay Gallery will host a reception open to the public on two successive evenings, July 9 and 10 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Initially a teacher, Branin was mainly a traveler of the world, touring on his 15-speed bicycle, sometimes accompanied by Judy, his wife, but most often alone, biking across country, in New England and into Canada as well Ireland and Great Britain. He frequently was spotted riding along our local highways, byways and mainland streets recognizable in his iconic safari hat.
Throughout his life, Branin amassed an extensive portfolio of landscapes, portraits and abstract pieces predominately in oils, representing local places such as Birch Grove Park and Batsto Historic Site; broad scenic landscapes; a sunrise over the ocean and nature up close and personal. At times Branin turned to the landscapes of his mind to produce his intriguing abstracts that defy titles.
Originally from Camden County, Branin had made his home in Linwood since 1973. On July 26, 2019, Gary passed away in his sleep. He leaves behind a large collection of work that will hopefully outlive him by many generations.
Great Bay Gallery is located at 829 Bay Ave. Gallery hours are noon to7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visitors will be asked to observe the requirements of social distancing.
