Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point presents 'On Golden Pond'

SOMERS POINT — Fool Moon Theatre’s "On Golden Pond," written by Ernest Thompson, will continue its well received run of performances May 17, 18 and 19 at the Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave.
"On Golden Pond" is the classic bittersweet comedy about staying young no matter your age. A love story between Norman and Ethel Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the forty-eighth year, they reconnect with life with the visit of their daughter and her fiancé’s young son.
Cast members include Patricia and Paul Herron, Pamela Dollak and Jaxon Carmichael. Kate Read is making her debut as director. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the Gateway Playhouse by calling 609-653-0553 or by going online at GatewayByTheBay.org. Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees will be at 2 p.m.