Get ready for Bayfest in Somers Point

SOMERS POINT — Somers Point Bayfest organizers are ready for one of the largest, single-day festival in South Jersey. The event will happen Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine at Historic Bay Avenue.
Bayfest, now celebrating 30 years of fun, food, crafts, music and more, is presented by the Somers Point Bayfest Committee, the city of Somers Point and local area sponsors.
Each year, the Bayfest Committee uses proceeds from the event to fund special projects for the residents of Somers Point. Recent contributions have included the installation of new playground equipment at the public beach, the beautiful banners over the Historic Bay Avenue, improvements to Bud Kern Field, and donations to the Mainland Regional High School Communication Arts Department.
Parking will be available at Bud Kern Field (hockey courts), Fire Hall No. 1 (1 Bethel Road) and handicapped parking available at the theater's parking lot. There will be a number of hotels and accommodations available in Somers Point and Ocean City.