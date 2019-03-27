Getting ready for the Amazing Race MRHS After Prom

LINWOOD—The Mainland Regional High School prom may still be two months away, but for the volunteers creating the annual After Prom, now is the time they really get into high gear.
Volunteers are in the wood shop at the high school from 7 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday painting and creating the magic that will transform the halls of the school for the big night.
The theme this year is The Amazing Race. The halls will take the students to the far corners of the globe on a would-be adventure. Northfield Community School art teacher Mary Sundra is once again applying her talents to huge sheets of cardboard and drawing all of the characters and scenery for the after prom. Sharon Ianole and a team of volunteers take Sundra’s drawings and turn them into incredible vignettes that set the stage for a story.
Tuesday, March 5, volunteers such as Nancy Beranato painted a Cuban dancer while Sulin Ong put the finishing touches on the Statue of Liberty. The crew, from all three Mainland communities, chat across the large work tables about what they are doing. They are not artists but all want to lend their hand to put the after prom together. Some have kids in school while others, like Sundra and Ianole, whose kids have already graduated high school and college, stay on and help because the work has become a labor of love.
Last year, 635 students attended the after prom, according to Danielle Kelly, who chairs the event. “We are shooting for 650 this year,” said Kelly. The after prom is an alcohol-free, substance-free event for students after the conclusion of the prom. “We work almost all year to make after prom an over-the-top evening of fun, food, music and games for the kids; we want them to be here in this safe environment having a great time with friends,” said Kelly. “The news is filled with too many things that can go wrong for kids on prom night. For more than 25 years Mainland has given its kids a safe place to be until 4 a.m. But we need a lot of help to pull it off.”
The cost of the event for students is just $5 and that is to cover the cost of the T-shirts. All of the games and the endless food, music and entertainment are free. There are drawings for prizes and even a cash prize for one lucky senior.
Volunteers are needed every week. A great deal of painting still needs to be done. Once the painting is complete, they have to be cut out and each piece is fireproofed. You can come for one evening or more, whatever your schedule permits, according to Kelly. They are also looking for sponsors, donations of cash, gift cards, food and more.
Kelly said after spring break there will be a notice to all Mainland families to help in whatever way they can prior to or on the night of after prom.
Stop by the wood shop at MRHS on a Tuesday or Thursday. (Just past the football ticket window) For additional information or to donate email MRHSafterprom@comcast.net.