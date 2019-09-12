SOMERS POINT — The crowds headed to Kennedy Park for the annual homage to summer and hello to fall in Somers Point, the Good Old Days Festival.
Started by Bud Kern more than two decades ago, the gathering was intended to bring friends and neighbors together to enjoy music and food at the park after a busy summer. Good Old Days continues to be true to its roots.
Shuttle buses brought the crowds from remote parking all across the city. Bands rocked on two stages and vendors offered chances to win prizes, food choices were many and fun was the order of the day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.