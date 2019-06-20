The 23rd annual East Coast Gaming Congress was held recently in Atlantic City. The event draws top industry leaders and those involved in the business of gaming.
The congress focused on, among other important gaming topics, the industry’s investment climate and the intensifying Mid-Atlantic competitive landscape. Sports and Gaming, and Gaming Operations were also part of the event’s list of educational and panel discussion topics.
The congress was organized and produced by Spectrum Gaming Group; Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law; the Friedmutter Group; and Sysco Corp. The two-day event was held at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City.
Gov. Phil Murphy, who was the conference’s keynote speaker, addressed a full luncheon crowd and shared his belief in the future on New Jersey gaming.
“New Jersey, yes, New Jersey, can very soon and will very soon dethrone Nevada as the sports gaming capital of America,” he said.
Murphy also referred to the one-year anniversary of his placing of the first legal sports wager in New Jersey’s history at Monmouth Park Racetrack. The governor also reported key economic gaming indicators were up over the previous year’s marks. With more than two billion dollars having been wagered in the 12 months since sports betting was legalized, casino operators and their online partners have generated nearly $195 million in revenue.
In addition to reminding those attending of the work that has been accomplished in Atlantic City, Murphy gave credit to those still continuing the work within the city and surrounding region.
“The seeds of a progressive industry that is being nurtured will continue to grow and rejuvenate,” Murphy said. The Garden State-inspired phrase brought both smiles and nods of agreement from many in the audience.
As he closed his remarks and reporting on the current state of gaming in the state, Murphy offered the following to encourage those from other states to be part of the New Jersey’s growth and gaming future: “As you visit today,” he said, “I invite you to be part of our tomorrow.”