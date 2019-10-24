SOMERS POINT — The Grace Lutheran Church Women will present their 12th annual Cookie Walk 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Social Hall at 11 E. Dawes Ave.
Shoppers will grab a bakery box and select homemade cookies to fill it for just $8 per pound. Pre-packaged cookies and holiday breads are available as well. Other tasty items will include homemade apple pies in two sizes, large decorated cookies available for personalization, elaborately decorated cookies, chocolate covered pretzels, homemade candies and other treats.
Also available for purchase will be hand-made craft items, gently used holiday decorations, jewelry and other items. Sit and enjoy a cup of decadent cocoa, coffee, or tea and a freshly baked scone after shopping, while listening to holiday music.
Entrance at 11 E. Dawes Avenue is handicap accessible. For more information, call 609-432-7069 or 609-233-4156.
