MESSING ABOUT IN BOATS
GREAT BAY GALLERY- 829 Bay Avenue, Somers Point, NJ 08244
KATHLEEN ARLETH- katharleth@hotmail.com; 609-653-4991
EXHIBIT: JULY 31 – AUGUST 31, 2019
RECEPTION: AUGUST 10 – 5-7PM; POETRY READING 6PM; Lew London performing 6:30-7:30PM
If you have a boat, always wanted a boat or glad you don’t own a boat but love boats, then this is the exhibit for you, declares Kathleen Arleth, owner and artist at Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Avenue, Somers Point, NJ. The exhibit “Messing About in Boats” opens on July 31 and runs through August 31.
From lifeguard boats crashing through the surf to run-abouts on a serene lake, the exhibit will feature the work of 21 local artists and six poets who present the viewers with their interpretation of messing about in, on or around boats. The title of Great Bay Gallery’s 2019 Summer Project is inspired by the classic book The Wind in the Willows authored by Kenneth Grahame, with the book’s iconic illustrations of Mole and Ratty by Michael Hague.
Participating artists include Judy Saylor Allison, Marilyn Brent, Vince Fillipelli, Tim Flaherty, Maureen Pancoast Gordon, Shirley Hawthorne, Rae Jaffe, Cheryl Knowles Harrigan, Doreen Khebzou, Chuck Law, Renee Leopardi, Phyllis London, Rita Michalenko, Gloria Moyer, Mollie O’Mara, Susan Hanna Rau, Cathie Skinner, Linda Weisbecker, Leon Wescoat, Grace Zambelli, Michael Zambelli and Carol Zerbe. Participating poets include Eva Feeley, Toni Libro, Marya Parral, Richard Russell, Jackie Shelly and Jack Sweeder.
The reception – where visitors can meet the artists, listen to the poets and enjoy local musician Lew London performing messing about in boats tunes at the early Saturday evening gathering - will take place on August 10 from 5-8pm at 829 Bay Avenue in Somers Point. Poetry reading will begin at 6pm; music at 6:30pm; some outdoor seating will be provided.
The event is free and open to the public. All work is available for purchase. This is your opportunity to purchase the boat you have always yearned for.