SOMERS POINT — If you have a boat, always wanted a boat or are glad you don’t own a boat but love boats, then this is the exhibit for you, according to Kathleen Arleth, owner and artist at Great Bay Gallery.
The exhibit “Messing About in Boats” opens July 31 and runs through Aug. 31.
From lifeguard boats crashing through the surf to run-abouts on a serene lake, the exhibit will feature the work of 21 local artists and six poets who present viewers with their interpretation of messing about in, on or around boats. The title of Great Bay Gallery’s 2019 Summer Project is inspired by the classic book "The Wind in the Willows," authored by Kenneth Grahame, with the book’s iconic illustrations of Mole and Ratty by Michael Hague.
Participating artists include Judy Saylor Allison, Marilyn Brent, Vince Fillipelli, Tim Faherty, Maureen Pancoast Gordon, Shirley Hawthorne, Rae Jaffe, Cheryl Knowles Harrigan, Doreen Khebzou, Chuck Law, Renee Leopardi, Phyllis London, Rita Michalenko, Gloria Moyer, Mollie O’Mara, Susan Hanna Rau, Cathie Skinner, Linda Weisbecker, Leon Wescoat, Grace Zambelli, Michael Zambelli and Carol Zerbe. Participating poets include Eva Feeley, Toni Libro, Marya Parral, Richard Russell, Jackie Shelly, Cole Eubanks and Jack Sweeder.
The reception — where visitors can meet the artists, listen to the poets and enjoy local musician Lew London performing messing-about-in-boats tunes at the early Saturday evening gathering — will take place 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at the gallery, 829 Bay Ave. The poetry reading will begin at 6 p.m.; music at 6:30 p.m. Some outdoor seating will be provided.
The event is free and open to the public. All work is available for purchase.