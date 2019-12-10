Greater A.C. Chamber holds holiday toy drive

Shown are members of the Chamber’s board of directors and chamber staff, from left: Jim Dine, Karen McCormick, Bill Hansen, Michael Santori, Mitch Zitomer, Chamber Executive Director Michael Chait, Kristin Neafsey, Janice Johnston, Rummy Pandora, Michael Viscount, Debbie Walker, Joe Somers, Jeff Dolan, Richard Mairone and Chamber board President Jeff Ropiecki.

 John Dimaio / provided

The Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce held its annual holiday toy drive as part of its member holiday party at the Carriage House. The group gathered to celebrate the year and collect toys gifts and other needed items for those in need of gifts and more this holiday season.

