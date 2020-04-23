The Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point has cancelled its May 5 meeting, according to a release from the group.
In addition, the group announced. it will not sponsor its Down to Earth Garden Tour originally planned for late June.
The club encouraged all neighbors and friends who love to garden to continue to "Take Pride in the Point." This year, the group wrote, it is even more important to add beauty to properties, which are enjoyed at a distance by neighbors and friends as they take walks and bike rides to relieve the anxiety of the pandemic.
With the warmer weather, the club said, it will continue to add colorful touches to the Route 52 corner containers and the Somers Mansion kitchen garden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.