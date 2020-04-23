050219_reg_bayfestmaster 43

Helping everyone find their green thumb at Bayfest in 2019 are members of the Somers Point Green Thumb Garden Club, from left, Linda Keyser, Mary Sue Lovett and Staci Endicott.

 Suzanne Marino / For The Current

The Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point has cancelled its May 5 meeting, according to a release from the group.

In addition, the group announced. it will not sponsor its Down to Earth Garden Tour originally planned for late June.

The club encouraged all neighbors and friends who love to garden to continue to "Take Pride in the Point." This year, the group wrote, it is even more important to add beauty to properties, which are enjoyed at a distance by neighbors and friends as they take walks and bike rides to relieve the anxiety of the pandemic.

With the warmer weather, the club said, it will continue to add colorful touches to the Route 52 corner containers and the Somers Mansion kitchen garden. 

